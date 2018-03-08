Iraq welcomes Iran's contribution in post-ISIL era reconstruction

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi hailed Iran’s support to Iraq to overcome terrorism and liberate Iraqi territories from ISIL terrorist group.

In a short press conference after meeting with Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangir, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi hailed Iran’s support to Iraq to overcome terrorism and liberate Iraqi territories from ISIL terrorist group.

Referring to Iraqi nation’s great role in defeating ISIL, he said defeating this inauspicious phenomena (ISIL) in Iraq which is the front line of the fight against terrorism keeps other nations away from dangers and threats.

Iraqi Prime Minister added, “Despite our military victory over ISIL, fight against deviant beliefs of ISIL continues.”

Welcoming Iran’s role in reconstruction of Iraq in post-ISIL era, al- Abadi said Iran will contribute 2 billion dollars in reconstruction of the country.

He said the issues of trade, border demarcation, water, economic cooperation and money transfer have been discussed with the Iranian side and the experts of the two countries are working on preparing a MoU to be signed.

In this brief press conference Iranian First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangir once again reiterated Iran’s support to Iraq and Iran’s will to boost strategic cooperation with the country.

Jahangir said geographical and historical commonalities urges us to strengthen the relations of the two countries.

The Iranian official also hailed the roles of Iraqi Shia Marja and the nation’s sacrifice in defeating ISIL and foiling plots.

Jahangiri reiterated Iran’s interest to boost relation with Iraq in various fields of gas, oil, banking cooperation, facilitating affairs of investors, owner of industries and pilgrims.

Heading a high ranking delegation, Eshaqg Jahangir arrived in Iraq for a 3 day official visit yesterday.

