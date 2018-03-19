Iraqi Security Council approves Baghdad-Tehran intel. MoU

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – The Iraqi National Security Council has approved a memorandum of understanding on intelligence cooperation and coordination between Tehran and Baghdad.

According to the media office of Iraq’s prime minister, the Iraqi National Security Council in a Sunday session chaired by PM Haider al-Abadi reviewed and approved a memorandum of understanding on intelligence and security cooperation and coordination between Tehran and Baghdad.

The report did not reveal any details on the content of the MoU.

The session also discussed issues related to Iraq's internal security including the security situation of areas liberated from ISIL terrorists as well as an annual report on the stability situation of the country.

