Tehran, Tashkent to tap joint potentials’

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Iranian First vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri told Achilbay Rahmatov Uzbekistan's First Deputy PM, in a meeting on Tuesday in Tehran, that Tehran and Tashkent should tap huge potentials to develop bilateral relations.

“Tehran and Tashkent are enjoying great potentials for developing cooperation and they should tap these potentials for the interests of the two countries and the two nations,” said Es’hagh Jahangiri, the Iranian First vice-President, on Tuesday.

The Iranian senior official made the remarks while meeting with visiting Uzbekistan's First Deputy Prime Minister Achilbay Rahmatov in Tehran.

“The two countries should form joint economic commission to recognize the cooperation opportunities and at the same time pave the way with infrastructures, regulations, and agreements,” highlighted Mr. Jahangiri.

The Uzbek official, in this meeting, for his part, reiterated that the aim of his visit to Tehran was to clear the obstacles on the way of developing bilateral relations.

“Tashkent’s policy is to boost economic relations with Tehran increasing the volume of mutual economic transactions to $1 billion,” said Mr. Rahmatov in the meeting.

He added that Uzbekistan is after negotiating with the Islamic Republic of Iran on areas of transit, tourism, and trade.

