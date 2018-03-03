Black box from Tehran-Yasuj crashed plane retrieved

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Iranian officials announced on Saturday that the flight recorder, also known as the black box from Tehran-Yasuj passenger plane, which crashed on Feb. 18, was found by the searchers.

Fourteen days after Tehran-Yasuj flight crashed in the mountains within 14 miles of destination landing port, the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, known as the blackbox, from the flight 3704 was found on Saturday.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The passenger plane of Aseman Airlines which had 65 on board was lost on radar tracks 55 minutes after it took off Tehran Mehrabad Airport.

A number of 26 rescue teams along with 106 climbers were dispatched to the estimated area of the accident, while the bad weather hampered the search efforts in the mountainous region.

The Aseman Airlines ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, went down on February 18 in a foggy weather, crashing into Mount Dena in southern Iran.

