ATR-72 plane wreckage, victims bodies found after breathtaking search operations

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Plane wreckage of Tehran-Yasuj flight, which had been crashed in Dena mountain heights, was finally found after three days of breathtaking search operations.

Three-days after the passenger plane of Aseman Airlines which had 66 on board was lost on radar tracks, some dead bodies of the missed ATR-72 plane have been found. A number of 26 rescue teams along with 106 climbers have been dispatched to the estimated area of the accident, while the bad weather is hampering the search efforts in the mountainous region.

The Aseman Airlines ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, went down on Sunday morning in a foggy weather, crashing into Mount Dena in southern Iran.

According to the available information released by the officials in Aseman Airlines, the plane has collided to Mount Dena at 14 miles away from Yasuj in the vicinity of Bideh village.

The relief and rescue operations for removing dead bodies of passengers is underway and choppers have been dispatched to the plane crash area.

An Iranian Aseman Airlines plane crashed into Mount Dena 14 miles from Yasuj near the city of Semirom on Sunday. According to preliminary data, all 60 passengers and six crew members on board were killed.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have announced that helicopters had spotted the wreckage of the missing Aseman Airliner that crashed with 66 people aboard in the country's mountainous southwest.

