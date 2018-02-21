French ATR delegation lands in Tehran to determine cause of plane crash

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) announced that seven French personnel arrived in Tehran on Tuesday night, to cooperate in the investigation into an ATR plane crash in central Iran that killed all passengers and crew members on board.

Three members of French government’s Committee on Investigating Incidents and four members from the factory producing the plane arrived in Tehran late on Tuesday.

According to international standards, the country designing and manufacturing a plane can send a representative to participate in investigating the cause of a plane crash, CAO said.

According to the Civil Aviation Organization, the airplane's engine has been produced in Canada, which has voiced readiness to send counselors from the factory to join the investigation process.

An ATR-72 plane carrying 59 passengers and six crew members operated by Aseman Airlines was flying to southwestern city of Yasouj on Sunday when it went down near the town of Samirom in Isfahan province.

