TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Chilean Foreign Ministry in a message expressed its seep condolences over Tehran-Yasuj plane crash which claimed lives of a number of people of this country and sympathized with the bereaved families of victims.

In this regard, Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a message of condolences to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Santiago and expressed its deep sympathy with the bereaved families of victim on this irreparable loss.

The Aseman Airlines ATR-72 plane was flying from the Iranian capital, Tehran, to the southwestern city of Yasuj on Sunday when it disappeared 50 minutes into the flight around the town of Semirom in Isfahan Province.

