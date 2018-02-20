CAO chief expounds on plane crash latest details

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Chief Abedzadeh in his latest press briefing elaborated on the details of ATR-72 plane crash belonging to Aseman Airlines and said, “Iranian Airports Company first knew the tragic event shortly after the plane disappeared from radar monitoring system, Iranian Airports Company. Then, a task force search team was set up immediately at CAO in order to follow up the case meticulously.”

The deputy minister of roads went on to say that searching the area of plane crash was very difficult especially when the plane crashed in a very unpleasant climatic condition in a hard-to-pass and snow-clad spot, adding, “search and rescue operations in a very difficult and tough climatic situation is ordinary in most advanced countries in the world.”

After days of search operation in cooperation with Russia and Iranian Space Agency (ISA), “we, finally, managed to provide photos from the scene of plane crash.”

Moreover, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) also helped us greatly in finding the certain area of accident, he highlighted.

Today morning, rescue and search teams observed a wreckage of plane and shortly after, a group of relief workers were dispatched to the spot immediately, he concluded.

The Aseman Airlines ATR-72 plane was flying from the Iranian capital, Tehran, to the southwestern city of Yasuj on Sunday when it disappeared 50 minutes into the flight around the town of Semirom in Isfahan Province.

