ATR-72 black box to be sent to France

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – The black box of an Iranian ATR passenger plane that crashed on 18 Feb., killing all 65 on board, will be sent to France to be decrypted, head of Parl. Civil Affairs Commission said Tuesday.

Head of Parliament’s Civil Affairs Commission, Mohammad Reza Rezaei-Kouchi, told reporters on Tuesday that the black box belonging to the Iran Aseman Airlines Flight 3704 that crashed into Mount Dena on Feb. 18, will be sent to France by Thursday to be decrypted.

He said the decision was due to the fact that Iran did not have the necessary tools and equipment to decrypt the black box.

According to him, a team from Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization will go to France to be present during the decryption of the flight recorder.

“We will try to have a number of MPs from the Civil Affairs Commission to accompany the team,” he added.

Aseman Airlines ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop bound from Tehran to Yasuj crashed into Mount Dena in the Zagros Mountains on 18 February 2018, killing all 59 passengers and six crew members on board. The black box containing crucial flight data was found by research teams on Mount Dena on March 3.

