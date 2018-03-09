Iran not to seek US permission to operate in region

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – The leader of this week’s Friday prayers in Tehran lambasted US’ attempts to put pressure on Iran’s missile defense program, adding Iran will not ask for US permission to operate in the region.

Hojatoleslam Kazem Seddiqi started this week’s Friday prayers ceremony in Tehran by referring to the issue of Islamic hijab, warning that the enemies are going to create another ‘sedition’ in the country through bringing up the issue of hijab in Iran.

Referring to some pressures from outside in order to put Iran into trouble through the issue of hijab, Seddiqi stated that the Iranian nation will never give in to those pressures aimed at creating another trouble in the country.

He warned the foreign enemies that Iranian women are deeply pious people who will not give in to foreign pressures in order to impose conditions relating to hijab on them.

Elsewhere in his speech, Tehran’ interim Friday prayers leader referred to the recent French foreign minister’s visit to Tehran with Iran’s defense missiles on his agenda, saying that he (Le Drian) acted as a broker for the US but received Iran’s answers to the US demands, adding that Iran will not accept foreign interfere in its internal affairs including its missile defense program.

Quoting Iran’s Leader’s remarks yesterday, Seddiqi added that Iran will not ask for the US permission to operate in the region, adding the US presence is aimed at creating other ‘seditions’ in the region.

KI/4247171