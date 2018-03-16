Enemies after insecurity, irreligious officials in Iran: cleric

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Ayatollah Emami Kashani the interim leader of Tehran Friday Prayers asserted that the enemies of Iran are after increasing insecurity and stress in Iran while the officials are not religious.

“We have to be grateful for two graces; one of them is spirituality and the other is life,” said Ayatollah Emami Kashani the interim leader of Tehran Friday Prayers, at the second sermon of this week’s rituals of Tehran at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran.

“In the Iranian year of 1331, the political atmosphere was opened and it was because the Americans wanted to grab the oil industry of Iran from the claws of the British,” recounted the grand cleric.

“At that time the national front was welcomed by the masses and it named candidates for parliamentary elections, at that time the people of Bazaar picked Mr. Rashed and sent him to the parliament,” added Ayatollah Kashani.

“Whenever Mr. Rashed wanted to address the parliament, he started his words with greetings to Allah and he was criticized because of this. He was reminded that it was the national parliament and not a religious gathering that he used those words to start his address,” noted the interim leader of this week’s rituals of Friday prayers in Tehran.

“Our enemies are after two things; first to increase insecurity and stress in our country and second to disrupt economy. The enemies do not want this parliament where the MPs start their addresses with greetings to God and then lash out at the oppression and dominance system of the world. Our enemies want a different parliament,” reiterated the cleric.

