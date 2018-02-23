Cleric calls on judiciary to punish murderers of 5 security forces

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahhedi Kermani, the interim leader of Tehran Friday Prayers called on the judiciary to punish the murderers of 5 security forces who were recently killed in riots in the north of Tehran.

A couple of days ago 3 policemen and 2 Basijis were violently run over and killed by members of Dervish cult in protests in the north of Tehran.

Ayatollah Mohammad Movahhedi Kermani said in this week’s Friday prayers that nobody is allowed to cross security redlines, praising the Iranian police’s prudence and showing restraint in dealing with the rioters.

The interim leader of Tehran Friday Prayers called on the judiciary to punish the ‘criminals’ who killed the security forces during the riots.

Ayatollah Mohammad Movahhedi Kermani stressed that nobody can laugh at the security of the country, hoping that people will witness severe punishment for the perpetrators.

