Iran’s missiles to land on adversaries like thunderbolts: Senior cleric

During today’s Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Khatami referred to the “Dezful” ballistic missile, which was unveiled by the Revolutionary Guards along with an underground missile factory yesterday, warning the enemies of the Islamic Republic that any aggression will be responded by a barrage of missiles.

“Iran’s ballistic missiles will land on the aggressors like thunderbolts,” Khatami noted.

The senior cleric further underlined that Iran’s missile program is of defensive and deterrence nature, stressing that the Islamic Establishment is resolute to defend itself against the threats.

Elsewhere, he lauded the recent supportive remarks by the Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah on the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, wishing further success for Islamic Resistance in Lebanon.

The Tehran provisional Friday Prayers leader further said that while the enemies had predicted that Iran would not see its 40th anniversary, the celebration of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution is going on ‘much to the enemies’ chagrin.’

Khatami added that enemies, led by the United States have failed repeatedly over the past forty years since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, emphasizing that as far as the Iranians hold on to ‘revolutionary’ principles and stand behind their Leader, the “enemies will not be able to do a damn thing against Iran.”

He further called on the Iranians people to take part at the February 11 rallies to commemorate the victory of the Islamic Revolution 3 days from now, declaring that “the vigilant Iranian nation will have a largest turnout despite economic pressures much to the enemies’ dismay to thwart the conspiracies.”

Later in his speech, he dismissed linking the EU’s newly unveiled trade mechanism for Iran (INSTEX) with the FATF, warning that joining the anti-money laundering body is a domestic issue and is no one else’s business.

MNA/4537203