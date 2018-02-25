Rouhani congratulates new S African counterpart on election

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani forwarded a message to the President-elect of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Sunday to congratulate him on his election.

"Your Excellency Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, President-elect of South Africa, I sincerely congratulate your election as the President of South Africa. I hope that in your term of office, relations between the two countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of South Africa be further developed. I pray to the Almighty for your Excellency's health and success, as well as the South African nation's felicity and prosperity," reads President Rouhani’s message of congratulations.

