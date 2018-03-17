Rouhani congratulates Chinese pres. on re-election

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – President Rouhani expressed congratulations to Mr Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the People's Republic of China and expressed hope that Tehran-Beijing ties would develop in all fields of mutual interest.

Hassan Rouhani's message to the Chinese president is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China

I sincerely congratulate your Excellency on your re-election as the President of the People's Republic of China.

In your previous term of office, China had important new achievements in all fields, and the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China have had significant strategic growth. In 2016, during your Excellency's important, historic visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, important steps were taken to promote the relations, and I hope that within your coming term of office, we witness more development in relations in all fields of mutual interest through close cooperation between your Excellency and I.

I pray to the Almighty for your Excellency's health and success and the people of the People's Republic of China's prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

