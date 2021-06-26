S Africa ready to coop. with Iran under Raeisi admin.

Addressing Iranian newly-elect president Ebrahim Raeisi in a message, South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa felicitated him on his victory in Iran’s presidential election.

He also hailed the successful holding of the election in the country.

South Africa considers the Islamic Republic of Iran as a strategic trade partner in the West and Central Asian region, he said.

The two countries enjoy a long history of cooperation, he said adding, "Iran has supported the liberation struggle of South Africa."

He also has assured that the government of South Africa is ready to cooperate with the government of Iran under the administration of the new president.

