Rouhani congratulates Kuwait on National Day

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – President Rouhani sent a message of congratulations to the Emir of Kuwait, Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on National Day of the country.

President’s message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Highness Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,

Hello and peace and His blessings be upon you

I sincerely congratulate your Highness, the government and the people of Kuwait on the national day of the brother and neighbouring country.

I am confident that brotherly relations between the two countries will be developed and cemented day by day based on the good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kuwait, with regard to historical, cultural relations.

I pray to the Almighty for your Highness’ health and the Kuwaiti people’s prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Kuwait National Day is celebrated on 25 February each year. This date marks Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah’s ascension to the throne of Kuwait in 1950. This date also marks Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah’s death in 1965. Since Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah played a critical role in the diplomacy that led to Kuwait’s independence, he is honored by this important public holiday.

