President congratulates Czech president on re-election

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Iran's president has sent a letter to Miloš Zeman to congratulate him on his re-election as the President of the Czech Republic, expressing hope that the two countries would develop relations on the basis of mutual respect and mutual interests of the two nations.

Miloš Zeman has been the president of the Czech Republic since January 2013. He is the first directly elected President in Czech history. Before him, other presidents were elected by the Czech Parliament. He was re-elected for a second term in January 2018.

Iran's president congratulation message is as follows:

In the name of God

Your Excellency Mr Miloš Zeman,

Honourable President of the Czech Republic,

I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on your re-election as the President of the Czech Republic.

I hope that in your new term of office, relations between the two countries continue to deepen on the basis of mutual respect and mutual interests of the two nations.

I pray to the Almighty for Your Excellency's health and success and the people of the Czech Republic's happiness and prosperity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

KI/PR