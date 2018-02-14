Kuwaiti Emir appreciates Iran’s anti-terror role in region

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Mohammad Javad Zarif Iranian Foreign Minister met with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al Sabah in Kuwait City on Wednesday noon on the sidelines of the KICRI.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met on Wednesday noon with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al Sabah in Kuwait City.

Mr. Zarif left Tehran at the head of a senior politico-economic delegation to attend the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq (KICRI) underway in Kuwaiti capital city.

During the meeting Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al Sabah highlighted Iran’s bold role in fighting the ISIL and terrorist groups attaching great importance to Iran’s contributions to stability and economic development in Iraq.

He also voiced hope that the regional problems and disagreements get solved with dialogue and initiatives of the governments of the region.

Mr. Zarif, for his part, voiced gratitude for Kuwaiti Emir’s efforts to mediate in the current crises of the region and voiced hope the efforts fruit the desired result.

The two sides also laid stress on expanding bilateral relations and increasing contacts between the senior officials of the two countries.

