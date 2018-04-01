Islamic Republic Day; demonstrating people’s will  

TEHRAN, Apr. 01 (MNA) – Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli, Iranian Interior Minister hailed the anniversary of the National Day of the Islamic Republic as a pinnacle of the national will against despotism and colonialism.

“The March 02 (Farvardin 12) is a prominent demonstration of the will of the people for ruling over their fate,” said Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli, Iranian Interior Minister.

The Iranian official made the remarks in an announcement on the advent of the Iranian National Day of the Islamic Republic. The day marks a public election on the 12th day of the Iranian New Year in 1979 when 98 percent of Iranians voted yes to establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran in.

He went on saying that the day has been recorded in the history of Iranian civilization as a day to mark the victory of the national will over the historic despotism and colonialism.

“Today, thanks to the unity and vigilance of the people, national solidarity, and wise leadership, the concepts and principles of the Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran has turned to a role model emancipating nations from the chains of anti-humanitarian and anti-divine establishments,” reiterated the Iranian minister.

YNG/4261251