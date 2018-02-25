Iran's vice president felicitates National Day of Kuwait

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri has congratulated Kuwait on its National Day in two separate messages to the prime minister and crown prince of the Arab country.

In his separate letters, according to the Iran’s first vice president’s website, Jahangiri congratulated the Natioal Day on the Kuwait’s Muslim government and nation and hoped for expansion of bilateral relations.

The letter to the Kuwaiti Prime Minister reads “I hope that we see more fruitful cooperation and relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kuwaiti government...”

And also in the letter to the Crown Prince, he writes “I hope that with the consolidation and expansion of the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kuwait, we will witness an ever-increasing expansion of relations in all fields.”

Kuwait National Day is always celebrated on 25 February. This holiday marks the day when Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah ascended to the throne in 1950.

