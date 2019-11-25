Iran to improve medical services via Japanese management models

The MOU was signed by a senior official from the international department of the Iranian health ministry Mohsen Asadi Lari and JICA Iran Office Chief Representative Yukiharu Kobayashi, in Tehran.

Iranian managers will use Japan’s experiences through taking training courses in five sectors of hospital management, designing and constructing hospitals, elderly care systems, managing non-communicable diseases, and managing cancer.

As reported, the MOU is signed due to the expansion of Iran-Japan cooperation in health sector, as of two years ago.

The MOU will include dispatching some 200 Iranian managers in health sector to japan to get acquainted with the country’s recent achievements in the medical services management.

In February 2018, JICA signed a grant aid agreement worth up to 1.53 billion yen ($10.7 million) with Iran’s health ministry in Tehran to help Iran improve its medical equipment.

The agreement was to help supply equipment required for the early detection and treatment of cancer and cardiovascular diseases to Imam Hossein Hospital and Arash Women’s Hospital in Tehran.

“This project marks the very first financial assistance from JICA to the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent decades … Through this grant agreement, Iran and Japan have taken one crucial step to strengthen their mutual relationship by paving the way for the entry of Japanese advanced technology into the Iranian medical market, which will benefit both countries,” said Kobayashi said at the time.

JICA has also had some cooperation in tourism sector with Iran.

MNA/ 4780468