Iranian craftspeople to attend 85th Tokyo International Gift Show

TEHRAN, Feb. 5 (MNA) – Iranian handcrafts makers will show their skills at the 85th Tokyo International Gift Show on February 7-9.

According to the Handicrafts Department of Iran Tourism and Auto Racing Center, Iran craftspeople are attending in the Tokyo festival for the first time.

At the pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will be held through the efforts of Iran Tourism and Auto Racing Center and Tourism Information Agency of Iran in Japan, 10 Iranian artisans from the provinces of Kerman, Hamedan, Tehran, South Khorasan, Zanjan and East Azarbaijan will represent Iranian handicraft in the event.

The Iranian artisans will display their handcrafts comprising of pottery, ceramics, patchwork, leather crafting, handcrafted, miniature, tapestry, precious and semi-precious stones, batik textiles and will try to showcase the rich Iranian culture and find markets in other countries for their products.

The first part of 85th Tokyo International Geft Show started on January 31 and lasted until February 3, while Iranian handcrafts makers will be present in the second part of the event on February 7-9.

