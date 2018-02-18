Netanyahu's ridiculous show in Munich

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Israel will continue to prevent Iran from establishing permanent military presence in Syria, Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his speech at 2018 Munich Security Conference.

Netanyahu also urged Iran not to test Israel's resolve and noted that Israel would act against Iran if necessary and not just its proxies.

His speech comes after the incident with an alleged Iranian drone launched from Syria, which was intercepted by the Israeli helicopter after it crossed into the Israel-held Golan Heights on February 10. Following this attack, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck what it said were Iranian targets in Syria. The Israeli moves prompted retaliatory fire from the Syrian air defense systems.



Iran slammed Israel's claims that an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle had invaded the country's airspace from Syria as "ridiculous," stressing that "Iran only provides military advice to Syria."

Holding up a remnant of what he said was the destroyed drone ridiculously, he addressed Iranian Foriegn Minister Zarif directly: "Do you recognise this? You should, it's yours. You can take back a message to the tyrants of Tehran: Do not test Israel's resolve."

The prime minister was speaking with the huge shadow of potential corruption charges hanging over his head.