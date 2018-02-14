Hezbollah al-Nujaba has an important mission in Syria

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – DEBKAfile, Israeli military intelligence website based in Jerusalem, said “Hezbollah al-Nujaba, backed by Moscow and Tehran, pursues an important mission in Syria”.‌

According to the report of Hezbollah al-Nujaba Media and Relations office, the Zionist website “DEBKAfile”, affiliated with the Israeli army Intelligence Agency, in a report dealt with the role of the Resistance groups in frustrating the US plans in Syria. ‌‌

Through the analytic report, “the next Iranian-Israeli engagement in Syria is due in late April, early May”, “DEBKAfile” predicted that Tehran and Moscow will back an elite Iraqi Shiite force to enter into Syria and the Lebanese-Israeli border so as to expand the anti-Israel war front.‌

Calling the conflicts in Syria solely associated with the Iranian-Russian front and on the other side, Israeli-American one, this Zionist website added “Iran and Russia are meanwhile building and training an elite “rapid deployment force” based on Iraqi Shias."

In another part, the report reads “a highly efficient Iraqi Resistance group is Hezbollah al-Nujaba of al-Kaabil (Movement of the Part of God), which is the Iraqi version of the Lebanese Hezbollah and is headed by Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi.‌‌‌‌"

Pointing that “the elite Shia fighters are currently undergoing a special training course”, DEBKA described the formation of the “Golan Liberation Brigade” by Hezbollah al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance a serious threat to the Zionist regime.

LR/PR