Velayati leaves Tehran for Iraq

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – A senior adviser to Iran’s Leader left Tehran for Iraq Thursday morning to hold talks with Iraqi officials and politicians.

Ali Akbar Velayati is visiting the neighboring country at the invitation of Seyyed Ali al-Allagh, head of the Islamic Unity Forum of Iraq.

During the visit, Iranian Leader's top aide is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the Islamic Unity Forum of Iraq, hold talks with high-ranking Iraqi officials to discuss bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.

Velayati will first visit the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, then will go to the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

KI/4228845