Iran's IGEDC signs agreement with Romania’s Gaz Vest

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC) and the Gaz Vest company of Romani, according to which the Iranian company will carry out engineering services and construct gas pipes, gas pressure booster stations in Romania.

As regards the MoU, Noshadi, the CEO of IGEDC said that the purpose of the signing of the agreement was to study the opportunities of joint investment in various fields such as assessing the possibility of constructing gas plants, gas pressure booster stations and gas pipes.

"This MoU was signed in order to exchange knowledge, expertise and experiences of the two sides in the joint areas and to create a working group with the participation of representatives of Iranian and Romanian sides,” Noshadi added

The IGEDC head also said, “The company is determined to expand its capabilities and communications beyond the country's borders."

Noshadi expressed hope that with the seriousness in pursuing and implementing the MoU, the ground would be laid for deepening and expanding relations.

