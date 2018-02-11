US plots to meddle in Iran domestic affairs foiled

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Iranian President Rouhani says that Iranians have been witnessing the defeats of US in the last year as the Americans intended to meddle in domestic affairs of Iran but their plots were foiled.

“In the course of the last year the Iranian nation has garnered numerous victories and successes,” said Hassan Rouhani, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He made the remarks on Sunday addressing the thousands of people on the streets of Tehran who were attending the annual rallies of February 11 to mark the victory anniversary of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The first victory of the last year was the election of May 19 where the all got before the ballot boxes to show that they love their future and destiny. Seventy three percent of the nation attended at the election to stage a glorious event. This election and the huge turnout was a big success for our nation,” asserted Mr. Rouhani.

“In the course of the last year, we overcame terrorism. We achieved great victories over ISIL in the region. Our help to the people of Iraq and Syria fruited good results and the people of the region got rid of the evil of terrorists,” recounted the Iranian president.

‘We did not let the conspirators to disintegrate the countries of the region. They wanted to divide Iraq into two parts but the vigilance of the Iraqi nation and the help of neighboring countries guaranteed the unity of friendly country of Iraq,” asserted the Iranian head of state.

“They were after creating lasting insecurity and unrest in Lebanon but the vigilance of the Lebanese nation and the support of the friendly countries foiled the plots of Zionism,” said Mr. Rouhani.

“The solution to the problems of the region is political settlement and we have to establish security and stability across the country with the help of other countries,” said Mr. Rouhani.

