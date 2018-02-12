Iranians not to let foreigners meddle in internal affairs

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament said at the opening of Parliament on Monday that the Iranian nation will never allow any foreign party to interfere in domestic affairs of Iran.

“If there were any problem or disagreement, the big and capacious nation of Iran would solve it with the will of the nation because the Americans are too faceless to pretend friendly to our nation,” asserted the Iranian top law-maker.

The senior legislator made the remarks at the opening of Parliament’s Monday public meeting touching upon the huge turn-out of Iranians on streets to mark the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory at the public rallies of February 11.

“The huge turn-out at the public rallies of February 11 was a timely and wise move of the nation in support of the Revolution,” reiterated the Iranian top MP.

“While propaganda makers had staged destructive publicity against the achievements of the Islamic Revolution for weeks, to negatively affect the proper understanding of the Revolution, the big, civilized, and deep-rooted nation of Iran startled them with showcasing their revolutionary origin,” he highlighted.

“This is a big capital for defending and safeguarding the security and the speedy wave of construction in our country,” he added.

“There are some points worth to be considered here; we request all political scholars, pundits, activists, parties, and media to do not abuse this national achievement for their political arguments,” he urged all to unite in having the national achievement of February 11 rallies.

