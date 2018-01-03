Iran’s key policy to develop sustainable peace in region

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – President Rouhani described bilateral, regional and international cooperation and relations between Iran and France as contributing to development of peace, stability and security in the region and stressed the need to further deepen Tehran-Paris ties.

President Hassan Rouhani had a telephone conversation with the President of France Emmanuel Macron and congratulated him and the French government and people on the New Year and expressed hope to witness closer ties and friendly relations between the two countries in all fields of mutual interest.

“Our presence in Iraq and Syria has been based on the official invitation of the governments of these countries and to fight terrorism,” said the president stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s key policy is based on development of peace and stability and strengthening of stability in the region.

He added that, today, it is clear for everybody that Iran’s efforts and help has led to elimination of Takfiri ISIL terrorists in the region.

Pointing out that Iran believes future of any country is determined only by the will of its people, Rouhani added “everyone must work for holding a free election in Iraq.”

Referring to the need to end the siege of people in Syria and Yemen, and to deliver humanitarian aid to the people and the wounded in these areas, the President emphasized the need for continued efforts and negotiation for constructive dialogue and national reconciliation in Syria.

Rouhani also praised establishment of peace in Lebanon and saying “provocative remarks against Lebanon by the Zionist regime and violations of territorial sovereignty of the country by them is never acceptable.”

President also called the latest stances of the US President towards Jerusalem in the current conditions of the region devastating and emphasized the need for Europe to declare a clear stance towards development and strengthening of stability and peace in the region and not coordinating with the US.

Hassan Rouhani stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to complying with its obligations under regulations and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), adding “the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is an international agreement in the interest of all, and everyone should work to preserve the agreement.”

The president continued that Iran will adhere to the JCPOA as long as it remains beneficial.

Pointing out that Iran’s missile defense program never breaches international resolutions, Rouhani said “our weapons are to defend our country, and we will never hesitate to achieve what we need to defend our country.”

Today, true democracy is underway in Iran, the example of which is the recent presidential election with the passionate presence of the people, said Rouhani, adding “promotion of violence has nothing to do with legitimate freedom, criticism and expressing demands, and no country slacks off the security of its people.”

“We expect the French government to take its legal responsibility to combat terrorism and violence,” said Dr. Rouhani criticizing that a terrorist group has a base in Paris, operating against the Iranian people and provoking and persuading people to take violent actions in Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron also pointed out that France was fully committed to implementation of the JCPOA, and believed it to be in the interest of international peace and stability, and stressed the need for continued talks and consultations to promote stability and peace in the region and end the unrest in Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

“The logic calling Iran as the Axis of Evil is the reason for regional tensions,” said Macron adding “we need to work harder to develop cooperation and consultation in order to promote and consolidate peace and stability in the region.”

Describing the role of the IRGC in destroying ISIL undeniable, the French President said that France does not deny the role of the Quds Force in destroying ISIL and appreciates this presence.

“We have never supported terrorist groups and will not allow any action to take place against other countries from France,” he concluded.

HA/4189825