Iran to support Lebanon against any Israeli aggression

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – In a meeting with Nabih Berri, Iran’s president said the Zionists benefit from the creation of disagreements in Lebanon, declaring that Iran will support Lebanon against any Israeli aggression.

On the sidelines of 13th PUIC Conference in Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian president met and talked with Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri, during which Hassan Rouhani said “the Zionists benefit from the creation of disagreement in Lebanon, while they are thinking of keeping terrorism and ISIL terrorists in the area [Lebanon] for a long time.”

Rouhani stressed the need for developing economic, commercial, political, regional, and international relations between Beirut and Tehran, adding that the Iranian government and nation have always been and will be there for Lebanon against the Zionist aggression.

Pointing out that today the region faces many problems, Rouhani added “all regional countries should work with all their means to restore stability and security to the region.”

Also in the meeting, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri expressed his appreciation to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support for the Lebanese nation and Hezbollah movement against the Zionist enemy.

Lebanon's Speaker of Parliament highlighted “today we are witnessing a good unity in Lebanon,” adding "Iran has played a positive role in resolving crises in the countries of the region."

Nabih Berry also condemned the US government’s move in recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli capital and said it would create new crises.

