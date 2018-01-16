Iran welcomes commercial relations with Iraq

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Salim Abdullah al-Jabouri on Tuesday where he highlighted the recent expansion of friendly relations between Iran and Iraq and called for increasing bilateral cooperation and ties.

Rouhani added that developing banking relations in order to promote bilateral economic, commercial ties is important and Iranian and Iraqi central banks must engage in cooperation and negotiation in this respect.

Highlighting victories achieved by Iraqi nation and government against terrorists, President Rouhani stated “the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported a unified Iraq and condemns any attempt to change the geographical borders of regional countries.”

President Rouhani pointed to the support given by Iranian nation and government to the nation and government of Iraq and expressed hope that the active participation of the nation of Iraq in a free election can bring about another democratic victory for this country.

“We have no other way but to cooperate with and help one another in order to solve our problems and we hope that dialogues, negotiations and collaborations among Islamic countries can continue along several levels,” he added.

For his part, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Salim Abdullah al-Jabouri highlighted the remarks made by the Iranian president in the 13th PUIC Conference as tactful and positive and said that the world of Islam encounters serious issues today and constructive cooperation and interaction among Islamic countries are the only ways to resolve problems.

Salim Abdullah al-Jabouri referred to Iran’s vital role in solving regional problems and said “Iraq is in a new phase today and we call for the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue supporting development, stability and construction in Iraq.”

