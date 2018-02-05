RSII coalition holds periodic meeting in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – The periodic meeting of the campaign against financial support of terrorist groups within the framework of quadrilateral cooperation among Iran, Russia, Iraq and Syria was held in Baghdad.

Iran, Russia, Iraq, and Syria held a meeting on Sunday under the chair of the Director of Military Intelligence of Iraq, Major General Saad Mezher al-Alaq and featuring Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi at the event.

The attendants in the meeting stressed the continuation of intelligence cooperation between Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Russia to counter terrorist groups and fight against the ISIL.

As the meeting moved forward, thorough reports were presented by the members in areas of security and intelligence in war against terrorism and then the members underlined bolstering the committee and enhancing the level of its activities.

“The blood of Iranian and Iraqi youth were mixed in the war against the ISIL,” said the Iraqi major general after voicing gratitude for all the help offered by the Islamic Republic of Iran in war against the ISIL.

He also extended greetings on the advent of the 39th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution of 1979.

“The ISIL conceded in the war but we have to be watchful for their new moves and the moves of other terrorists who intend to disrupt security in Iraq in the uniform of other groups and under new banners,” said the Iraqi commander.

He also named Brigadier General Mostafa Moradian, the Military Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq for his bold role in the war against the ISIL.

The Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Masjedi also addressed the meeting and thanked the Quadrilateral Intelligence Center of Iran, Russia, Iraq, and Syria as a contributive body in the final defeat of the ISIL in Iraq. He offered special thanks to Russian and Syrian sides.

