Iran, Iraq’s 2nd top trade partner

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Iraj Masjedi, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq, said that Iran should play a unique role in reconstruction of post-crisis Iraq.

“Iran is the second top trade partner of Iraq and the Iranian embassy welcomes all private and public owned companies trying to help get Iraq reconstructed,” said Iraj Masjedi, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks in Tehran while addressing the press conference under the banner of “the costs and benefits of Iran-Iraq relations” on Saturday morning.

“Iraq survived two crises. One of them was the crisis of ISIL from which Iraq came out successfully and victoriously with the bold roles played by different Iraqi groups like PMU (Popular Mobilization Units AKA Hashd al-Sha’bi), police, and army, although Iraqis are very grateful of Iran’s supports and aids in anti-ISIL campaign,” reiterated the Iranian envoy to Iraq.

“The second crisis was the independence referendum held in northern Iraq. If it had not been dealt with properly, it could have become a serious crisis and again Iran played an important role in it,” said the Iranian diplomat.

“Iraq has entered a new and important phase in its history which is the phase of economic reconstruction and re-establishment of political relations,” he noted.

“Assuredly Iran should play a unique and important role in the era of reconstruction and construction of Iraq and people, ministries, and companies should all contribute to this cause,” said Mr. Masjedi.

YNG/4198023