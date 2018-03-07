Iraqi interior min. hails Iran’s role in aiding Iraq

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Iraqi Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji says that Iraq is indebted to Iran for all the supports Iran has offered during the war against terrorism and the ISIL terrorist group.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran played a significant role in helping Iraq and other countries of the region to fight against terrorism including ISIL terrorist group,” said Qasim Mohammad Jalal al-Araji the Iraq's Minister of Interior on Wednesday.

The Iraqi official made the remarks on the sidelines of the recent the Arab Interior Ministers’ Conference in Algeria.

“Iran took the initiative against the ISIL upon the request of Iraqi government,” reassured the Iraqi interior minister.

“In the war against terrorism, Iran’s support for Iraq was obvious and that’s why the Iraqi government is grateful to the Islamic Republic of Iran for all its helps and supports,” reiterated Mr. al-Araji.

YNG/IRN 82855011