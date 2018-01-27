Iranian universities’ rankings at Webometrics

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Eight Iranian universities are included among the top one thousand universities of the World Ranking of Webometrics published in January 2018.

Webometrics report is published by Cybermetrics Lab, a research group of the largest research institute of Spain, the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC). The research group evaluates the performances of the world universities based on their web presence.

According to the latest edition of their evaluation in January 2018, the top 10 universities in the world are as follows:

1. Harvard University

2. Stanford University

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

4. University of California Berkeley

5. University of Michigan

6. University of Washington

7. University of Oxford

8. Cornell University

9. Columbia University New York

10. University of Cambridge.

Moreover, eight Iranian higher education institutions are placed among the top one thousand universities of the World Ranking of Webometrics published in January 2018. Among Iranian universities, the University of Tehran ranked 455 among the world universites. Other Iranian universities rankings are: Tehran University of Medical Sciences (566), Sharif University of Thechnolgy (582), Amirkabir University of Technology (843), Tarbiat Modares Univeristy (855), Isfahan Industrial University (895), Iran University of Science & Technology Tehran (922), and Ferdowsi University (964).

KI/4210790