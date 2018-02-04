Iranian university professor among world most cited authors

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Tehran Medical Science University associate professor Dr. Ramin Heshmat has joined top 1 percent most cited authors in the world.

According to the latest published results from the ISI Essential Science Indicators (ISI-ESI), Dr. Ramin Heshmat, a faculty member of the Tehran Medical Science University has joined top 1% scientists in the world.

According to the ISI report, Dr. Ramin Heshmat has published over 318 articles in highly prestigious English-language journals, and his articles have been cited more than 3,500 times using h-index 27.

ISI Essential Science Indicators provides internet access to a unique and comprehensive compilation of essential science performance statistics and science trends data derived from ISI's data sets.

