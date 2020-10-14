Zanjan uni. to host Intl. Workshop on UI GreenMetric World

International Workshop on UI GreenMetric will address the theme of “Universities’ Responsibility for Sustainable Development Goals and World’s Complex Challenges” and provide a forum to share the best practices in creating a sustainable condition in universities.

The attendees will be mostly officials from universities who have shown extraordinary performance in every criterion in UI GreenMetric, environment experts and esteemed representatives from universities (rectors, vice-rectors, sustainability directors, deans, respectful professors).

The representatives attending the conference will be coming from all over the world.

The UI GreenMetric World University Ranking is an initiative of Universitas Indonesia which is being launched in 2010. As part of its strategy of raising its international standing, the University hosted an International Conference on World University Rankings on 16 April 2009. The aim of this ranking is to provide the result of online survey regarding the current condition and policies related to Green Campus and Sustainability in the Universities all over the world.

