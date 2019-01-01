University of Tehran improves status in world ranking

According to URAP, the University of Tehran is now ranked 299th in a list comprised of 2,500 leading institutions of higher learning. This is while the Iranian university stood at the 309th position during the previous ranking.

The URAP ranking is an academic performance ranking and is compiled after six indicators that scope the quantity and quality of publications of a university are assessed.

The rankings see Havard University (USA) on top of the list, followed by the University of Toronto (Canada) and Oxford University (UK).

This top three order is unchanged from the previous ranking. All these universities, as well as the 105 that follow them, are rated A++.

MR/4501379