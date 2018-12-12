Tehran University, Putra Malaysia sign MoU on academic coop.

During a meeting between UT’s Vice President for Research, Mohammad Rahimian, and the Senior Vice President of UPM, Renuganth Varatharajoo, in Tehran on Tuesday, the two sides agreed to conduct joint researches in the fields of “health communication” and “students’ life quality”.

The two projects will be concurrently carried out in Iran and Malaysia.

During the meeting, both sides also exchanged ideas on various topics, especially the Malaysian university’s programs on social responsibility and interaction with industry and community.

UPM is among Malaysia's leading research universities offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in a wide range of fields such as science, engineering, medicine, veterinary medicine, business and social science. UPM was ranked 229th best university in the world in 2017.

