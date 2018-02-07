18 Iranian universities among best in Asia

TEHRAN, Feb. 7 (MNA) – The Times Ranking Center has published the list of top Asian universities in 2018, with 18 Iranian universities ranked as the best in Asia.

According to Regional Information for Science and Technology (RICeST) and Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC), ISC President Dr. Mohammad Javad Dehghani said that Times Higher Education has ranked 18 Iranian universities as among the best in Asia, up from 14 in 2017.

He noted that the Times educational website is one the most prestigious ranking systems in the world. In 2013, it ranked Asian universities for the first time along with its international rankings.

The Babol Noshirvani University of Technology has been ranked as the best university in Iran, while ranking as 37th best university in Asia by the Times website. Sharif University of Technology and Amirkabir University of Technology have been ranked 83rd and 88th respectively. The three universities are the top three universities in Iran.

