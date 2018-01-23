Allameh, Sofia universities sign MoU on expansion of coop.

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Iran’s Allameh Tabataba'i University (ATU) signed a memorandum of understanding with Bulgaria’s Sofia University for expansion of scientific and cultural cooperation.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday in Tehran, in the presence of the ATU deputy head of research department, Hamidreza Oloumi Yazdi, who voiced ATU’s readiness for any scientific and cultural cooperation with Sofia University in Bulgaria.

He stressed the two sides’ resolve on bringing the contents of the agreements into implementation as soon as possible.

Oloumi added that Bulgarian students can enroll in Persian language courses offered at ATU for non-Persian speakers.

During the meeting, the Bulgarian delegation invited ATU to take part in a conference on Iranian studies that will be hosted by Bulgaria in the future.

