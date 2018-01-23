Zanganeh: Belarus wants to increase its oil purchases from Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Saying that Belarus is interested in increasing its oil purchases from Iran, Iranian Oil Minister said that Belarus has previously received two oil consignments from Iran.

Speaking at a meeting with Belarusian Minister of Industry Vitaly Vovk on Tuesday, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said that Belarus has received nearly two million barrels of oil in two consignments. He said that Belarus is interested in buying more oil from Iran, noting that International Affairs Department of National Iranian Oil Company is currently negotiating the matter.

He said that even though Iran is interested in expanding its energy relations with Belarus, the two sides did not discuss cooperating in the downstream sector of the oil industry.

He said that the Belarus delegation is in Tehran to hold a meeting of the Iran-Belarus joint economic commission.

The Belarusian Minister noted that Iran and Belarus have had constructive talks for forming a joint working group since the last time the two ministers met last year.

Belarus is a landlocked country, bordered by Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

Iran’s crude oil exports to Belarus have reached 2.6 million barrels a day, 40% of which are exported to European countries.

Most of Iran’s contracts for the sale of oil are long-term contracts. However, some countries such as Belarus purchase oil from Iran on consignment basis.



