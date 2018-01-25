Iran’s oil export to India’s Essar oil doubled

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s export of oil to India’s leading refiner “Essar Oil” doubled in Dec. 2017.

Given the above issue, Iran exported more than 139,000 barrels of oil per day (BPD) to India in the same period, the report added.

According to Vessels’ Tracking Information Center, Indian Essar Oil’s privately-funded Refinery imported 139,400 barrels of oil per day (BPD) from Iran in Dec. 2017, showing a significant twofold increase as compared to a month earlier.

Iran’s oil export to India’s Essar Oil in Dec. 2017 showed a considerable 16.5 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Totally, Indian “Essar Oil” imported less than 21 percent oil from Iran in Dec. 2017 as compared to a year before.

According to statistics, Islamic Republic of Iran exported 134,000 barrels of oil per day (BPD) to India’s Essar Oil in 2017 on average.

It is worth mentioning that Russia’s “Rosneft” Oil Company and its partners including “Trafigura” and “Russia’s UCP Fund” inked a contract in August 2017 for possessing 98.3 percent stocks of India’s Essar Oil, valued at $12.9 billion.”

