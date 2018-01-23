Kuwaiti deputy FM meets Iranian, Saudi ambassadors

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah met with Iranian and Saudi ambassadors to Kuwait City on Tuesday.

Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah met on Tuesday with Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Kuwait Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim Al-Fayiz in Kuwait City. The discussion between the two diplomats was focused on bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.

Later, Al-Jarallah also met with Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Reza Enayati. The talks between the two diplomats highlighted bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region, including the latest on the detained Kuwaiti citizen Faleh Al-Azmi in Iran.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Assistant Director Ambassador Ayhem Al-Omar.

