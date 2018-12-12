  1. Politics
12 December 2018 - 16:39

Syrian Army confronts terrorists’ infiltration attempts in Hama

Syrian Army confronts terrorists’ infiltration attempts in Hama

HAMA, Dec. 12 (MNA) – Syrian Army units confronted attacks and infiltration attempts launched by terrorist groups on military posts in the northern countryside of Hama in a new violation of demilitarized zone agreement in Idleb.

SANA reporter in Hama said that an army unit targeted a terrorist group of the so-called “al-Ezza battalions” that attempted to infiltrate into agricultural lands to the south of al-Lattamina city towards military posts centered around Zallin town.

The reporter pointed out that the infiltration attempt was thwarted, where many of the terrorists were either killed or injured and the others fled away.

Another army unit foiled an infiltration attempt of a terrorist group from Shleiwet town to military posts positioned around the town in coincidence with another unit’s destroying of terrorists’ rocket launchers in al-Zaka village.

SANA/MNA

News Code 140452

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News