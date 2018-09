SANA’s reporter in Hama said that an army unit carried out an operation against a terrorist group from Jabhat al-Nusra while they were fortifying their points on the outskirts of al-Janabera town in the northern countryside of Hama.

Several terrorists were killed and others injured, according to the reporter.

Terrorist Khaled al-Tinawi aka ‘Abu Omar al-Dimashqi’ was identified among the killed terrorists.

SANA/MNA