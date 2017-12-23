Kurd protesters call Iraqi Kurdistan government corrupt

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Local reports are recounting that the residents of Iraqi Kurdistan are angry with the KRG establishment for what they call corruption and mismanagement.

Popular protests in Iraqi Kurdistan got into its fifth day on Friday with rallies in Raniyeh and Chamchamal in Sulaymaniyah Province of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Many local outlets and Iraqi national news services relayed that tight security measures and harsh behavior of security forces have silenced many Kurds from voicing their protests.

In Ranya, where tens of Kurd citizens have been wounded and killed in recent clashes with KRG security agents, the streets got again full of protestors who called for dissolution of the KRG autonomy.

According to local witnesses, in Chamchamal of Sulaymaniyah, protesters hit the streets and set some tires on fire to chant their anti-KRG cries. Moments later the scene turned into a mayhem with security forces attacking the dissidents.

Some other accounts are relayed from Hajiawa, a sub-district of Ranya in Sulaymaniyah Province, the protesters were angry with what they called the corruption and mismanagement in KRG regime. An hour later several of protesters were injured by the security forces.

Some other witnesses have reported that the security forces use tear gas to disperse the gathered crowds in different areas of Sulaymaniyah.

Islamic Unity Party of Kurdistan announced that 75% of this party’s members agree with leaving the KRG government. The politicians of the party have called for a transitory government for 1 to 3 months.

Delshad Omar, an educational official of Sulaymaniyah, issued a statement saying that the current status of the Iraqi Kurdistan is the result of 26 years of squandering public assets and illegal spending of the national wealth.

YNG/IRN 82772226