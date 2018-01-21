Syria signs deal on tractor imports from Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Syria’s Chambers of Agriculture Federation has signed a deal with an Iranian company for the imports of tractors and their distribution among the country’s farmers.

According to SANA, Chairman of the Chambers of Agriculture Federation Mohammad Hussein Keshto said Saturday that the tractors imported from Iran will be distributed among all Syrian farmers with reasonable prices in a few days.

“These tractors will be provided to Syrian farmers in either all-cash payout or installments through loans taken from the International Islamic Bank,” he added.

“After the start of the country's recovery and the further liberation of Syrian territories from the terrorists, importing these tractors could play an important role in increasing agricultural production,” he stressed.

The CEO of Al-Fahad trading company, who is in charge of importing the Iranian tractors, said the horsepower of the tractors is between 47 and 75, with a one-year warranty. The after-sales service is provided through dealerships in the provinces.

