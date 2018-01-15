Future of Syria to be determined by its nation's will

The Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh and the delegation he headed met with Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Shamkhani to discuss the latest regional upheavals and strategies for bilateral expansion and cooperation.

Shamkhani highlighted the great achievements and victories achieved by Syria which were the result of cooperation between the nation and the government in countering terrorists and their allies. “The strong determination of the Syrian nation will decide the future of the country which will hopefully consist of a complete victory,” he said.

“The future of the regions occupied by terrorists in Syria will be determined through strong opposition to Takfiri groups and dependence on the powers of the public. No side can ignore the necessity of fighting terrorist groups under the pretext of reaching truce,” he added.

Shamkhani stressed the necessity of pursuing political solutions and dialogues and said that any political or military measure adopted to surrender parts of Syria to terrorist groups is considered as a threat to the regional countries and is doomed to fail.

He pointed to the importance of cooperation among Islamic countries in countering common enemies such as the US and the Zionist regime and expressed hope that Iran and Syria can expand relations in commercial and economic areas.

Shamkhani called the remarks made by Trump baseless propaganda that pursue the policy of Iranophobia and added “intimidating the international community is a decision adopted by a mad man, which is an ineffective solution which had led to further isolation of the US.”

He said that Iran’s effective measures in defeating Western-Hebrew-Arabic strategies in region led the enemy to adopt irrational, excited policies with respect to Iran.

For his part, the Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh expressed his gratitude to the humanitarian aids of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria and the cities and villages exposed to the threat of terrorism and said “illegal, aggressive interference of US authorities in Syria, who obviously pursue terrorist policies, is against what the Syrian nation and government are after.”

He stressed the fact that the Syrian people have always given strong support to the government and the military in fighting Takfiri terrorism.

BS/4200347